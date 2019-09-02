Services
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
(601) 924-9308
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Canton, MS
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Flora Cemetery
Lenora (Nora) Randall


1943 - 2019
Lenora (Nora) Randall Obituary
Lenora (Nora) Randall

Flora - Lenora F. Randall "Meme", 75, died August 31, 2019. Nora was born to Eva and Leonard Kenesky on October 3, 1943 in Wilmington, Delaware. She graduated from Tamaqua Area Joint High School in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania. After marrying, she lived in Alexandria and Arlington, Virginia, Greenwood, MS, Jackson, MS and lived in Flora, MS for 44 years before her death. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Canton. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, fishing, and especially loved watching her grandchildren play sports.

Nora was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Eva Kenesky, and loving husband Jimmy Randall of 55 years. She is survived by her brother, Robert (Cathie) Kenesky of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania; sister, Diane (Mike) Derr of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania; 3 sons, Josh (Cindy) Randall of Florence; Joe Randall of Flora; David Randall of Flora; daughter in law Nancy Randall of Flora; 7 grandchildren, Bryce, Bailey, Hunter and Carl, Josh, Justin, and Jessica; 12 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Canton. Graveside services will follow at Flora Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 2, 2019
