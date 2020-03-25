|
|
Leo Curtis Moore
December 7, 1930 -
March 19, 2020
Leo Curtis Moore was born December 7, 1930, to John Henry Moore and Bessie Hudnall Moore in Philadelphia, Mississippi. On March 19, 2020, he took his final rest to be with the Lord at 1:05pm while recovering from surgery at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. He was married 67 years to the love of his life, Beatrice "Killa" Kyles Moore, both graduates of Jackson State University. From their union, they produced three children, Tony, Teri, and Kelvin, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A longtime member of New Hope Baptist Church in Jackson, MS, he served as a Deacon (inducted into the Deacon Emeritus Program in 2019) and Sunday School Superintendent. After graduating from Jackson State, Leo served in the United States Air Force (earning three medals), taught public school for a year in Macon, MS, became a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, and served for many years as an officiant for high school sports for the Mississippi High School Association. He was a member of the Middle Mississippi Officiating Association.
He leaves to mourn his loss: his loving wife, Beatrice Kyles Moore; daughter, Teri Johnson of Jackson, MS; son, Kelvin Moore of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Maria (Greg) Drayton of Deptford, NJ, Tondra Moore of Katy, TX, Tonarri Moore of Edwards, MS, Brett (Leondra) Johnson of Knoxville, TN, Brock Johnson of Jackson, MS, and Candice King of Jackson, MS; great grandchildren, Sabrena Moore, Denard Green, Lauryn Moore, Anthony Drayton, Sharri Moore, Elijah Johnson, and Boston King; brother, Willie (Hattie) Moore of Rialto, CA; extended family including two brothers-in-law, five sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: his eldest son, Tony Curtis Moore; grandson, Denard Banyard; and three sisters, Mary Carter, Earlee Bryant, and Johnnie Ruth Wilder.
He will be laid to rest in a private graveside ceremony on March 27, 2020. Due to coronavirus social gathering limitations, visitation for immediate family will be allowed on Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 1pm until 6pm at Lakeover Memorial Funeral Home in Jackson, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020