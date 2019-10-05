|
Leo Owens
Jackson - Leo Latief Owens, 44, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home in Jackson. Visitation will be at Chancellor Funeral Home on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5-8pm and again on Tuesday, October 8th from 10am until the 11am funeral service.
Leo was a longtime resident of Jackson and a member of Mt. Eva Baptist Church in Terry. He was a Technical Engineer for DOC Maintenance and he loved to fish and cook for his family, for he was a wonderful cook! Leo did repair work on the side, fixing tv's and mechanic work on cars. He was a very intelligent man who loved people, always willing to give a hand to help others.
He is preceded in death by his father, John A. Owens. Survivors include his mother, Joyce Owens of Terry; his loving wife of 16 years, Elizabeth "Claire" Smith; sons, Devin Smith and Tyler Westerfield both of Jackson; daughters, Camry Shelby of FL, Kaya Webb and Lea Smith both of Jackson; brothers, Orlando Owens of Terry, John A. Owens of FL and Leon Irvin of SD; sisters, Michelle Irvin of SD, Janitria Owens of Terry and Joyce Ann Jackson (Bobby) of Terry; grandson, Don V. Dickerson; mother-in-law, Chanda Presley of Richland; father-in-law, James Smith of Raleigh, NC; extended family and friends; and his faithful rottweiler companion "Boss".
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mt. Eva Baptist Church, 3805 Wynndale Rd., Terry, MS 39170. Online guest book available at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 5, 2019