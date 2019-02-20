Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Leon King Jr. Obituary
Leon King Jr.

Brandon, MS - Leon Mansell King Jr., 81, passed away Mon. Feb. 18, 2019 at Brandon Nursing & Rehab Center in Brandon, MS. Visitation will be held on Thurs. Feb. 21, 2019 from 5pm-7pm at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Funeral Services are 11am on Fri. Feb. 22, 2019 at the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel in Brandon, MS.

Mr. King was born in Bogalusa, LA. He loved to go fishing, enjoyed family reunions and telling stories. Most of all he was a very kind hearted man who loved his family and friends very much.

Mr. King is survived by his three daughters, Tangie King, Diane King Riley and Kerrie King; two sons, Frank Patrick and Michael King; wife, Ava King; brother, Jimmy King; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leon King Sr. and Vexter King and a sister, Nettie Ruth Sorrell.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 20, 2019
