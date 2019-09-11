Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
1948 - 2019


1948 - 2019
Leon Vance Ghetti Obituary
Leon Vance Ghetti

Clinton - Leon Vance Ghetti, 71, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Byram, MS. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 5 pm to 8 pm and Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 9 am to 10 am at Lakewood Funeral Home with a funeral service at 10 am. Interment to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Leon is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Vance Ghetti and Anita Louise Ghetti. He is survived by his wife, Donna; sister, Margaret King (Joe); nieces, Kathy King Lovett (Kenny) and Jo Lynn King.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 11, 2019
