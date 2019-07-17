|
Leona Davis Williamson
Terry - Leona Louise Davis Williamson passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 in Ridgeland, MS. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm and Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 1 pm to 2 pm at Lakewood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Thursday at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel.
She was born in 1949 in Greenville, MS. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Leon Curtis Davis and Cleona Mae Sutherland Davis; son, Jerry Garland Sciple,II; brother, Leon Davis; sister, Emma Johl Short. She is survived by daughter, Trenee Sciple Freeman (Ken); son, James Milton Brady; grandchildren, Brennan and Tucker Freeman, Jenny Brady; sister by choice, Nancy Wilson.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 17, 2019