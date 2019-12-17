Services
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Parkway Baptist Church
Clinton, MS
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkway Baptist Church,
Clinton, MS
Leonard Floyd Rowe


1933 - 2019
Leonard Floyd Rowe Obituary
Leonard Floyd Rowe

Clinton - Leonard Rowe was born June 1, 1933 (the fourth of eleven children) to the late Robert and Nancy Rowe of Luthersville, Ga. He passed away on December 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his sister Loretta Brown and brothers Lee, Theo and Jimmy Rowe.

In addition to his wife of 63 years, he is survived by children Mark (Ann) Rowe, Sr., Cindy (Tom) Wilks, Terry McBay, Tim (Karen) Rowe. He is survived by grandchildren: Casey (Blake) Blackwell, Mark, Jr. (Kandice) Rowe, Haley (Zac) Hultz, Mary (Ben) Johnson, Rebecca (Grant) Mullins, Amanda (Travis) Rampy, Russell Byrd, Katie (Landon) Adams. He is survived by great-grandchildren: Tanner and Lynley Blackwell, Trace, Leo and Piper Rowe, Annsley and Grayson Hultz, Wilks and Samuel Johnson, Darby Mullins, Phoebe Blackwell, Anna Adams. Leonard is also survived by his siblings: Romeo Rowe, Elizabeth Andrews, Edith Rowe, Barbara Read, Sue Echols, Shirley Huston.

Pallbearers will be: Mark Rowe, Jr., Blake Blackwell, Zac Hultz, Ben Johnson, Grant Mullins, Russell Byrd, Travis Rampy, Landon Adams. Honorary pallbearers will be the "Men of Faith" Sunday School class.

Leonard served honorably in the US Army Signal Corps. Leonard loved to garden and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. After retiring from Western Electric and AT&T he enjoyed a career in residential real estate appraising. Leonard has been an active member and deacon at Parkway Baptist Church since 1970. Memorials made be made to Parkway Baptist Church or The Gideons International.

Visitation will be at Parkway Baptist Church, Clinton at 10 am with service to follow at 11 am on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
