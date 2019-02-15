|
|
Leonore Marie Moritz O'Malley
Ridgeland - Leonore Marie died peacefully at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland Mississippi on February 9, 2019. Born in Natchez to Leonore Koerber and Arthur Leon Moritz, she was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul O'Malley; and two children, Paula Cameron and Arthur O'Malley. She is survived by daughter Denise Fields and husband, Mike, and son Kevin O'Malley; granddaughter, Anna Johnson and husband, Barrett; grandsons, Carl O'Malley and wife, Seretha , Chris Cameron and wife,, Rachel, Justin Cameron, Charles Fields and wife, Shannon, Richard Fields; four great-granddaughters and thirteen great-grandsons. While in Natchez, Leonore Marie was a Girl Scout Leader and "The Travel Lady" at several nursing homes. At St. Mary Basilica she was a Lector, taught Catechism and Vacation Bible School. She also taught adult literacy at her home, volunteered at Pleasant Acre and the Youth Talkline for troubled teenagers as a member of The Junior Auxiliary, and worked with Junior Gardeners as a member of The Pilgrimage Garden Club. Her greatest passion, however, was travel. Whether it was drinking vodka in Russia, visiting the Pope and Cardinals in Vatican City or searching for a glimpse of a white Bengal tiger in the jungles of Nepal, she loved adventure and meeting people. She never met a stranger. She was a citizen diplomat. After moving to Jackson, she was a Public Radio reader for the visually impaired and a volunteer at St Andrew's Episcopal School. In 2017, she self-published an autobiography entitled "It'll Do," which, through short stories and vignettes, detailed the experiences of an ordinary woman who lived an extraordinary life. Anyone who met her would certainly remember her quick wit and sense of humor. If you ever met her, you were left with a funny story and feeling better about yourself. Laughter was her medicine and faith was her strength. We will all miss her but never forget her. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland Mississippi. Services will be held on Monday, February 18 at Saint Richard Catholic Church. Visitation is from 12:00-1:00 and Memorial Mass is at 1:00.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 15, 2019