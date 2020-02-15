|
Leroy Fredrick Lawalin
Brandon - Leroy Fredrick Lawalin, 91, of Brandon, MS, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of the late Kathryn (Gartee) Lawalin, who passed in 2008. They were married for 55 years.
Born in Evansville, Indiana, on February 19, 1928, he was the son of the late Fredrick and Leora (Cantner) Lawalin.
During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army as a medical aidman, stationed at the 118th Station Hospital in Fukuoka, Japan. He began a well-known career in the lumber business at Sheppard Building Supply Company in Jackson, MS. He was employed for 20 years as the yard foreman at Frierson Building Supply Company, in Jackson, until his retirement. He had such positive impact on both businesses and the lives of so many workers over the years. He was a member of the McDowell Road Baptist Church.
He lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures—chatting with family and friends, Sunday drives, and woodworking in the garage.
He is survived by his children, Deborah (and Dennis) Gordon of Augusta, GA; Marcia (and Lewis) Williams of Oxford, MS; Scott (and Debbie) Lawalin of Terry, MS; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Wanda Calhoun.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Delores Alvey.
Visitation will be at Lakewood Funeral Home in Jackson on Monday February 17 at 1:00 PM. Service to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020