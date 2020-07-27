1/
Leslie Clarke
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie Clarke

Raymond - Leslie Clark, 66, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

A visitation will be held 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram, MS. An outdoor service will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9 a.m. at The Pavilion at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS. Face masks are required and social distancing guidelines apply.

Leslie was passionate about her animals; in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her memory to Animal Rescue League of Jackson.

Online guestbook may be signed at chancellorfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved