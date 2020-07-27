Leslie Clarke
Raymond - Leslie Clark, 66, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
A visitation will be held 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram, MS. An outdoor service will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9 a.m. at The Pavilion at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS. Face masks are required and social distancing guidelines apply.
Leslie was passionate about her animals; in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her memory to Animal Rescue League of Jackson.
Online guestbook may be signed at chancellorfuneralhome.com
