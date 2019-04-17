Services
Lakeover Funeral Home
1525 Beasley Road
Jackson, MS 39206
(601) 362-0162
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lakeover Funeral Home
1525 Beasley Road
Jackson, MS 39206
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
1555 Beasley Road
Jackson, MS
Dr. Leslie H. Johnson Obituary
Dr. Leslie H. Johnson

- - Dr. Leslie H. Johnson, a long time educator, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. The funeral service will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, 1555 Beasley Road Jackson, Mississippi 39206, at 11:00 a.m.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. (family present 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.) at Lakeover Funeral Home.

Dr. Johnson was born September 29, 1939, in Carroll County, Mississippi. He was raised by Tommie and Lemmie Johnson.

Dr. Johnson held degrees from Tougaloo College, Jackson State University, and Mississippi State University. He also completed additional studies at the University of Minnesota and University of Kansas. As an educator, he served as a teacher, assistant principal, head principal, assistant superintendent, and superintendent of school districts. After 38 years, Dr. Johnson retired but he continued to work tirelessly in the area of education until he became ill.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Beatta Johnson; son, Eric Johnson (Erna); daughter, Vernetta Bolden (Ventress Sr.); youngest son, Cedric (Tiffany) Johnson; grandchildren, Ventress Bolden Jr., Vincent Bolden, Elisha Johnson, Emberly Johnson, Derrick Johnson, and Gabrielle Johnson.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 17, 2019
