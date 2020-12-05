Lessley Oliver Hynson
Lessley Oliver Hynson of Laurel, Mississippi and Birmingham, Alabama died on December 1, 2020 at University of Alabama Birmingham Highlands Hospital of undetermined causes.
Born in Centerville, Mississippi on February 6, 1945 to Eva Belle Lessley Oliver and Thurman Berry Oliver, she graduated from John Rundle High School in Grenada, Mississippi and The University of Mississippi with BA, M. Ed. and Ed. S. degrees. She was an instructor at St. Andrew's Episcopal Day School in Jackson, Mississippi from 1970 to 1978.
She served on the boards of the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi and the Crosby Arboretum. As a fourteen-year survivor of pancreatic cancer, she served on the Advisory Board of the O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at University of Alabama Birmingham. In 2011, she was the recipient of the inaugural Lessley Oliver Hynson Award from the Robert E. Reed Foundation. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church of Laurel, the Garden Club of America in Laurel and the Junior League of Jackson.
Among many interests and accomplishments, she will be gratefully remembered as a superb cook, a splendid hostess, a lifelong lover of animals and a tireless advocate for pancreatic cancer treatment and research.
She will be remembered, especially, for her love of Northern Ireland, the Antrim Coast, Ballintoy and her Cruibin Cottage where she touched so many lives. A service will be conducted by Victor Dobbin, retired Chaplain General of the British Army and the Queen's Chaplain, in Paddy McShane's field overlooking the Atlantic Ocean
Because of Covid-19 restrictions, a service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Laurel, Mississippi at a later date.
Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jo Oliver, she is survived by her husband, Robert Gardiner Hynson; daughter, Lessley Elizabeth Casteel, and grandson, Joseph Robert Cunningham, of Clinton Forge, Virginia; stepson, Robert Clendening Hynson II, and stepgranddaughter, Madeline Davey Gardiner Hynson, of Big Sky, Montana and sister, Bertha Jane Smith, of Columbus, Mississippi.
Memorial contributions may be made to O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB (1824 6th. Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233), Lauren Rogers Museum of Art (565 North 5th. Avenue, Laurel, Mississippi 39440) or a charity of choice
.