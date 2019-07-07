|
|
Lester Ingram
Vaughan - Lester Eley Ingram, 83, went to be with the Lord, Friday, July 5, 2019. He was born on March 16, 1936. Lester served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1958. He was a retired farmer but continued his passion for farming in the cattle industry long after his "retirement".
Lester was blessed with a large and loving family. He married his wife of 63 years, Martha Brister Ingram, on February 25, 1956. Together they raised four daughters with patience and humility. They often took them on long family road trips. From the very beginning, they chose to dedicate their children to God and led them all to the Lord by the example they set.
Mr. Ingram leaves behind his wife, Martha; his daughters Susan (Andy) May of Collinsville, Ellen (Mike) Davis of Benton, Lisa (Richard) Perry of Benton, and Mary Carol (Steve) Davis of Benton; ten grandchildren Rachel (Marc) Hearst, Carrie (Matt) Edgar, Daniel (Savanah) Perry, Laura (Daniel) Robinson, Patrick (Vivian) Davis, Brittany (Grant) Mayfield, Jordan (Kayla) Davis, Jonathan (Megan) Davis, Sara Grace Davis, and Andrew May; and fourteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Jeff (Dennie) Ingram and Edward Earl Ingram; brother-in-law Bob (Caren) Brister; sister-in-law Ann Beggiani; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Florence Eley Ingram; siblings Florence (Alton) Bennett, Ann (Fred) Guthrie, and Virginia (Max) Twiner; father-in-law Walter Mather Brister; mother-in-law Jeanette Arnold Brister; brothers-in-law Walt (Linda) Brister and H.N. Beggiani.
Mr. Ingram was a member of Ellison United Methodist Church in Vaughan, MS.
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City. The funeral will be held at Ellison United Methodist Church on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00am. The family will also receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Officiating the service will be Rev. Andy May, Rev. Jonathan Stokes, and Rev. Kenny McGill.
Serving as Pallbearers are Daniel Perry, Patrick Davis, Jordan Davis, Jonathan Davis, Andrew May, Matt Edgar, Marc Hearst, Grant Mayfield and Daniel Robinson.
Memorials may be given to Ellison United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 36 Brown Road, Vaughan, MS 39179.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 7, 2019