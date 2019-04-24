|
Lester Patton
- - Funeral services for Lester Patton, 64, who died Thursday, April 18, at Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., will be held at 11a.m., Saturday, April 27, at Mercy Seat M.B. Church in Port Gibson, Ms with Rev. K.Dewayne Jeter of Contemporary First Missionary Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. Of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements.
Lester was born in Port Gibson on March 28, 1955 to the late Bernice Patton and Reeves Patton. He was educated in the Claiborne County School District and furthered his education at Tougaloo College. Lester was an entrepreneur maintaining a legal research business, bails bondsmen business and rancher for over 30 years. He enjoyed a number of outdoor activities such as driving his tractor, caring for his animals, and riding ATV's. His love however was hunting. He would plan his hunting season months in advance. He enjoyed telling a good story, spending time with his family and wife, serving in his church and watching westerns. He moved to Asheville, N.C. upon his retirement and served his church until his death.
He is survived by his wife, P.K. Roberts-Patton of Asheville, N.C.; two daughters, Simonee Patton Miller(Terry) of Jackson, MS and Daphne Patton of Clinton, MS; a step-daughter, Davila Welch (Johnell) of Colorado Springs, CO; a step-son, Elisha Roberts, Jr. (Tameka) of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs, CO; a sister, Sarah Gordon Chambliss of Port Gibson, MS; 2 brothers, Robert Gordon, Sr. Of Clarksdale, MS, Thomas Gordon of Broadview, IL; four aunts and uncles; five step-grandchildren and a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 24, 2019