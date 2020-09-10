Lettie Love Kinard Tullos



Raleigh, MS - "For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain."—Philippians 1:21. Daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and wife, Lettie Love Kinard Tullos of Raleigh, Mississippi, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, August 31, 2020, surrounded by her family after a short illness.



Lettie was born on January 6, 1940 in Belzoni, Mississippi to Samuel Kinard and Katherine Brown Kinard. She graduated Benton High School in 1958 and later attended Draughon's Business School. During her career, Lettie worked for Equitable Life Insurance Company, Mississippi Chemical, Wilson Jewelers, Holmes Tullos, and Edwin Tullos.



Lettie met her husband, Edwin F. Tullos of Raleigh while he worked for Illinois Central Railroad and was staying at a boarding house in Yazoo City. Lettie's grandmother lived at the same boarding house and introduced Edwin to Lettie. Edwin and Lettie were later married on May 24, 1960.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Raleigh, Mississippi. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church Raleigh with burial to follow in North Raleigh Cemetery. Br. Larry Dennis, Br. Danny Dickerson, and Br. David Hays will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Raleigh is in charge of arrangements. (601) 782-4544.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Kinard and Katherine Kinard.



She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Edwin F. Tullos; four children, Jeffrey F. Tullos (Paula), Terri Lynn LeBlanc (Mike), Mark K. Tullos (Sonja), and Greg S. Tullos; grandchildren, Brandon Worley, Jesse Martin, Britt Tullos, Austin Tullos, Erin Nicholson, Ashley Johnson, Taylor Tullos, and Breanna Tullos; eight great-grandchildren; sister Sandra Wentzel (Robin), and a host of nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Brandon Worley, Jesse Martin, Britt Tullos, Austin Tullos, Mike LeBlanc, and Mike Shelden.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider memorial donations to the Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital.









