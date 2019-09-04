|
Lettye Ruth Williams
Canton - Lettye Ruth Allen Williams, age 86, died September 2, 2019, following a brief illness. We celebrate her life, her faith, and her impact on those around her. Visitation will be, Friday, September 6, 2019, 6-8 PM, at Breeland Funeral Home, Canton, MS and Saturday, September 7, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, Canton, MS from 1 PM until the 2 PM funeral service.
Lettye Ruth was born in Canton, Mississippi, to Tip Henry and Ruth Byrd Allen, on June 12, 1933. She graduated from Canton High School in 1951, where she was an outstanding athlete, student body president, and the valedictorian of her senior class. Lettye Ruth attended the then-Mississippi State College for Women, and graduated the University of Mississippi, where she was awarded the Kappa Delta Pi scholarship award for having the highest four-year average in the School of Education. She married John C. Williams, Jr., in December, 1955, and they shared 57 years of marriage until his death in June, 2013. Lettye Ruth was a member of First United Methodist Church of Canton, MS. She served faithfully there, and in several other churches over her lifetime, as a Sunday school teacher, Bible study teacher, and ministry volunteer. Lettye Ruth and John were honored with the 1995 Cheek award for service to First United Methodist, Canton.
Lettye Ruth spent her career as an elementary school teacher, impacting the lives of countless children in Mississippi. She rarely met a stranger, and was a channel of His peace. Lettye Ruth leaves a legacy of her faith to her family and others who will greatly miss her as Mom, Nana, Ne-Ne, and friend.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, by her husband, and by her brother, Dr. Tip Allen, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter Lettye Ann Williams Rule [Harold]; by her sons John C. Williams, III, [Kim] and Tip Allen Williams [Meg]; by nine grandchildren; and by seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to: First United Methodist Church, 3301 South Liberty St., Canton, Mississippi 39046
