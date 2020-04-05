|
Levern Sims
Jackson, MS - Levern Sims, 85, of Jackson, Mississippi passed away at Hospice Ministries on April 5, 2020.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Philadelphia, Mississippi. A memorial service will be held at a later date to honor his memory.
Levern was born on April 6, 1934 in Philadelphia, Mississippi to Elige and Fannie Sims. He was a member of the Eugene Brown Sunday School Class at Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Madison, Mississippi. His favorite part of a being a member of the class was the monthly parties.
Levern was a 1953 graduate of Coldwater High School in Neshoba County, Mississippi. After graduation, he moved to Jackson to work for the Mississippi Highway Department of Transportation until his retirement in April of 1996.
One of his greatest joys was being a member of the Masonic Lodge- (Pearl Lodge #23) in Jackson, Mississippi for over 50 years. He was the Master of Pearl Lodge #23 in Jackson from 1975-1976. His favorite hobbies were hunting, fishing, bowling, and gardening.
Levern is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Hazel Sims; his parents, Elige Sims and Fannie Deweese Simes; one brother, Thurman Sims; and one sister, Lula Mae Sims Brown.
Levern is survived by his son, Robert Sims; one sister, Louise Beers; one brother, W.H. Sims; two brothers and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Good Samaritan Center at 114 Millsaps Avenue, Jackson, Mississippi 39202.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020