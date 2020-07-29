Lewis Edward Streety, Jr.
Lewis Edward Streety, Jr., "Eddie", died at age 69 after battling Leukemia at MD Anderson in Houston, TX. Eddie had just successfully completed a bone marrow transplant in June thanks to the generous donation of stem cells from his sister, Vicki Smith of Collierville, TN.
Eddie fought bravely for his life in a way that touched us all. We all watched as Eddie faced every challenge with strength, courage and a grateful heart. Eddie had exceptional success battling his leukemia for nearly nine years. At the last, it was complications from Covid-19 that ended his fight.
Eddie lived life with great enthusiasm and a smile that would melt your heart just as he did with the love of his life, Denise, 32 years ago. Of all the people he touched, it was Denise that mattered the most to Eddie. They enjoyed a full life together with a spirit that was seen by everyone they met.
The fuel for Eddie's enthusiasm was his music. He was often heard to say that he knew 3,500 songs by heart and always loved to play for family and friends. One of Eddie's greatest joys was playing at The Home Place in Madison, Mississippi. For 40 years, the residents enjoyed and loved Eddie's enthusiasm, musical talent, wonderful voice, and larger-than-life personality.
Whether it was Gospel, Blues, Rock and Roll, or your favorite tune he was ready to make you smile with his guitar. If he did not know it, he would make it up. He always had a way to bring his music to your heart.
Eddie enjoyed every opportunity to be on his motorcycle. He would travel the Natchez Trace and all the roads less traveled. Eddie would often tell Denise, "let's see where this goes".
Eddie was always willing to give his time to the community he loved. Eddie served on the Board of Mississippi Crime Stoppers and was a member of Christ United Methodist Church where he was involved with the Praise Team, Adult Choir and Youth Ministries.
Eddie loved his life work as a salesman. His quick wit and humor made everyone smile. Wherever he went he brought joy and exceptional service to his customers and co-workers. He worked for Jackson Paper Company for 20 years and PIP Printing for the past 18 years.
Eddie was preceded by his parents: Lewis Edward Streety and Helen Streety Hollis of Amory, MS. Surviving Eddie are: His loving wife of 32 years, Denise Flanagan Streety of Jackson, MS, Eddie's son, Lewis Edward Streety, III, "Tripp" of Jackson, MS, his sister Vicki Smith of Collierville, TN, her husband, Sammy Smith and their four children: Chanda Haba, Charlie Lockhart, Chelsi Strevel, and Christian Smith. Eddie also loved his many cousins in his precious family.
There will be a memorial service at the Streety Home on Saturday, August 1 at 4:00 pm. In consideration of health and safety concerns, we will respect mask and social distancing regulations. The service will also be live streamed on Facebook at the following link: facebook.com
\eddie.streety.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Eddie's memory to The Home Place, 7521 Old Canton Road, Madison, MS 39110, 601-856-1085.