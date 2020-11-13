1/
Lewis William Norsworthy
Lewis William Norsworthy

Levittown, PA / Brandon, MS - Lewis "Billy" Norsworthy passed away on November 10, 2020, at Brandon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A memorial service honoring his life will be held 2 PM Sunday, November 15, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, with visitation starting at 1 PM for family and friends (Facemasks required).

Billy was born in Rankin County on August 31, 1925, to Lewis Coker Norsworthy and Gladys Jones Norsworthy, the first of their nine children. He was drafted into the Navy during his senior year at Brandon High School and was assigned to the USS Wisconsin in the Pacific theater. After returning from the war, he met and married Grace T. Brown in Philadelphia, PA. They made their home and raised their only child, Lewis Joseph Norsworthy, in Levittown, PA. Billy was employed in the metal fabrication business and retired after a long career.

Grace preceded him in death after 63 years of marriage. Several years after her death, Billy returned to Brandon where he lived for the remainder of his life.

Billy was also preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Tommy and Jimmy Norsworthy, and sisters, Ophelia "Sister" Byrd Shelton, Ruby Tew and Betty Lou Felts. He is survived by son, Lewis Joseph Norsworthy; granddaughter, Lee (Ian) Polansky; grandson, Cole Norsworthy; great-grandson, Miles Polansky (all of Philadelphia, PA); brothers, Larry (Linda) Norsworthy, Steve (Sandy) Norsworthy; and sister, Mavis Duffy (all of Brandon, MS).

Billy was a lifelong member of the Methodist faith. Memorials may be made to a church or charity of your choice.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
