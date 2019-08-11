|
|
Lewis Wilmer Hood
Jackson - Lewis Wilmer Hood. Born April 08, 1951. Died August 1, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jackson. Preceded in death by parents Wilmer Hood and Gladys Hood. Survived by wife: Jackie Hood, Son: Jeramy Hood (Cristy) of Jumpertown, MS, Daughter: Pam Tanner of Mobile, AL, Daughter: Melissa Rivers (Jim), Son: Billy Fuller (Serena) and 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many friends. Lewis's Celebration of Life was held at Straight Bayou Baptist Church on August 05, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Lewis enjoyed being outdoors and being amongst family and friends. He enjoyed helping those in need .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 11, 2019