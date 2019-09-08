|
Liddie Maybell Morgan
Florence - Liddie Maybell Morgan, 82, died September 4, 2019 at Lakeland Health and Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Sebrell Funeral Home with burial following at Glenwood Memorial Park in Richland. A visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Ms. Morgan was born on February 2, 1937 in Iuka, MS, the daughter of the late Henry Edgar and Minnie Jones.
Ms. Morgan owned and operated numerous businesses throughout her adult life; however, her favorite "job" was being a mother to her children. A devoutly Christian woman, she loved life and was known for her love of people and her generosity. Ms. Morgan loved to travel and had traveled all over the United States. She cherished spending time with all her grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Barnes, son-in-law, Tommy Barnes, and siblings, Albert Jones, Williams Jones, Eldridge Jones, Opal Zeigler, Ruby Godsey, Edna Ezell, Elsie Jones, Edward Jones and Thurman Jones.
Survivors include: daughter,, Yvonne Adkins and her husband David of Kentucky; son, Chester Morgan and wife Charlotte of Brandon; son, Lonnie Morgan and his wife Dianne of Florida; son, Joey Thomas Morgan and his wife Marcella of Brandon; daughter, Angie Walker of Florida; son, Mark Shane Morgan and his wife Lisa of Florence; brother, Odell Jones of Wisconsin; 19 grandchildren; 50 great grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 8, 2019