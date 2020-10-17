Lila Doris Farmer Altman
Stone Mountain, GA - Lila Altman of Stone Mountain, GA, formerly of Clinton, MS passed away on October 16, 2020 at her home in Park Springs Retirement Community.
The service will be at 3:00 PM Thursday, Oct 22 at Alta Woods United Methodist Church in Jackson. A family graveside service will follow immediately at Lakewood Memorial Park Pavilion in Jackson. Reverend Eddie Spencer and Reverend Eric Sanford will preside.
Lila was born on Feb, 5, 1926 to the late Adam H Farmer and Julia A Boone and in Stanley County, NC. She was the youngest of 13 children.
She met and married the love of her life, James (Jim) Altman and together celebrated over 58 years of marriage prior to Jim's passing in Jan, 2011. After his passing she moved to Park Springs Retirement Community in Stone Mountain, GA. but always considered herself a Mississippian at heart. Lila was a homemaker, rearing 2 girls and loved taking care of her family.
After the girls were grown Lila worked part time at Deposit Guaranty National Bank and volunteered for one of the local elementary schools. She was also involved in Garden Park Garden Club and various other south Jackson clubs. She found her favorite volunteer job was in the gift shop of Central Mississippi Medical Center where she worked for 19 years until she retired in 2010. Some of the time there she was able to visit patients and provide them drinks and a smile as she used to say. She was named Volunteer of the Year in 2003.
Her favorite job was always raising and taking care of her family.
Lila and Jim joined Alta Woods United Methodist Church in 1961 where she remained very active by serving in the choir as well as well as many Administrative Board positions.
She loved children, animals and gardening.
She is survived by her 2 daughters, Pamela Altman Sansbury (Bob) Snellville, GA. and Judy Altman of Pensacola, Fl. ; her grandchildren, Austin Landrum of Birmingham, AL. and Julia Landrum Quesada (Ricardo) of Gilbert, AZ.
The family would like to thank the Park Springs Home Health Care organization where their CNA staff has been invaluable in helping to care for Lila and loving her like a family member. We are in deep gratitude to them.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alta Woods United Methodist Church.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, masks and social distancing guidelines will be required.
Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com
for the online guestbook.