Services
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
Lillian Webb Berry


1928 - 2019
Lillian Webb Berry Obituary
Lillian Webb Berry

Richland - Lillian Webb Berry, 90, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Merit Health River Oaks, Flowood.

Visitation will be 5:00-8:00pm, Friday, October 4, 2019, and 9:00-10:00am, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services are 10:00am, Saturday, in the funeral home chapel with interment in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.

She is survived by daughters, Rena Ford, Loula Kirk, and Velma Dye; brother, T.J. Bates (Carolyn); grandchildren, Tammy Atchley, Jenny Griffin (Colby), Tracey Ford, Jason Echols, Shannon Brite (Anita), and Kelsie Dye (Brittany); 9 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Lee "Red" Webb and Hank Berry.

To share condolences, please visit www.baldwinleepearl.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 4, 2019
