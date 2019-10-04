|
Lillian Webb Berry
Richland - Lillian Webb Berry, 90, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Merit Health River Oaks, Flowood.
Visitation will be 5:00-8:00pm, Friday, October 4, 2019, and 9:00-10:00am, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services are 10:00am, Saturday, in the funeral home chapel with interment in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
She is survived by daughters, Rena Ford, Loula Kirk, and Velma Dye; brother, T.J. Bates (Carolyn); grandchildren, Tammy Atchley, Jenny Griffin (Colby), Tracey Ford, Jason Echols, Shannon Brite (Anita), and Kelsie Dye (Brittany); 9 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Lee "Red" Webb and Hank Berry.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 4, 2019