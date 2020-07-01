Lillie M. "Lil" Jones
Pearl, MS - Lillie Mae "Lil"Jones left for her heavenly home on Friday, June 29th. She was born April 7, 1932 in New Ulm, Texas to Alvin and Emma Krause. She was one of nine children. She later married Tim Jones and moved to Mississippi. She was a very social person and was known to many people from her last jobs: BancorpSouth Bank as a teller, Wendy's in Pearl as hostess, and as an Avon consultant. She loved playing bingo at the Moose Lodge, flowers and gardening, her family and friends, and her Lord. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Pearl. She was faithful until she was unable to attend.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years Tim Jones; children: Peggy Nail, Timothy Jones (Sue), Danny Jones (Angie); grandchildren: Angie Nail Lofton (Tommy), Bryan Jones, Christy Jones Stafford, Kirsten Jones, Dalton Jones; and four great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings: Marlene Zettel (AZ), Darlene Zettel (James), Alfred Krause (Joyce), Wilfred Krause (Margie), and Alan Krause (all of Texas). She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Alice Pilcik; and brothers, Louis Krause and Edward Krause.
Thanks to Abby White, her part-time sitter and Deaconess Home Hospice for their love and comfort.
Private services will be held for family at Ott and Lee in Brandon on Friday, July 3rd. Please share your condolences at www.ottandlee.com
.