1/
Lillie M. "Lil" Jones
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillie M. "Lil" Jones

Pearl, MS - Lillie Mae "Lil"Jones left for her heavenly home on Friday, June 29th. She was born April 7, 1932 in New Ulm, Texas to Alvin and Emma Krause. She was one of nine children. She later married Tim Jones and moved to Mississippi. She was a very social person and was known to many people from her last jobs: BancorpSouth Bank as a teller, Wendy's in Pearl as hostess, and as an Avon consultant. She loved playing bingo at the Moose Lodge, flowers and gardening, her family and friends, and her Lord. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Pearl. She was faithful until she was unable to attend.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years Tim Jones; children: Peggy Nail, Timothy Jones (Sue), Danny Jones (Angie); grandchildren: Angie Nail Lofton (Tommy), Bryan Jones, Christy Jones Stafford, Kirsten Jones, Dalton Jones; and four great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings: Marlene Zettel (AZ), Darlene Zettel (James), Alfred Krause (Joyce), Wilfred Krause (Margie), and Alan Krause (all of Texas). She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Alice Pilcik; and brothers, Louis Krause and Edward Krause.

Thanks to Abby White, her part-time sitter and Deaconess Home Hospice for their love and comfort.

Private services will be held for family at Ott and Lee in Brandon on Friday, July 3rd. Please share your condolences at www.ottandlee.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Service
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved