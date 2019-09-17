|
Lily Yuriko Nakamura Winstead
Katy, TX - Services for Lily Yuriko Nakamura Winstead will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 12:00 noon from Pine Grove Baptist Church in House, MS. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Pine Grove Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Brother Lin Chesney and Roger Whitlock will be officiating. McClain-Hays Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lily Yuriko Nakamura Winstead, 82, went to be with the Lord following a long illness. She passed at approximately 5:00 p.m. on September 11, 2019, at her home in Katy, TX.
Lily was born in Japan on January 24, 1937, and adopted as a baby by Kate and Kamechi Nakamura. She was raised in Kyoto, Japan, where she met her husband, Thomas Winstead, an American soldier. They were married on September 11, 1958. She moved to the U.S. in 1960 and became an American citizen. Tom and Lily made their life in the military, moving often and living in various places in the U.S., Japan and Germany. After 26 years, they retired to Mississippi, where they spent the next 35 years. They moved to Texas in 2016, to be near their daughter Wanda. Lily was loved by many friends across the world, was a wonderful cook, loved music and travel, had the greenest thumb ever and had great talent in a variety of crafts.
Lily is survived by her husband of 61 years, Tom Winstead; daughter Lynn Winstead Dry and husband James, daughter Wanda Winstead Doss and husband Alan; granddaughter Jessica Agnew Hurlbert and husband Ben; grandsons, Tommy Agnew, Joshua Blair and wife Kjersten, Cody Dry and Dylan Dry. Her 10 great-grandchildren are Ashton Blair, Avery Blair, Eleanor Blair, Clive Blair,
Hadley Hurlbert, Millie Hurlbert, Ayden Dry, Embry Dry, Dylan Dry Jr., and Cash Dry. She is also survived by numerous extended family members whom she greatly loved.
Lily was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers are Tommy Agnew, Joshua Blair, Cody Dry, Dylan Dry, Ben Hurlbert and Stacy Howington.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 17, 2019