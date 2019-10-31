|
|
Lin-Lin Chen
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lin-Lin Chen on October 22,2019, at the age of 72, surrounded by her loving family, after a yearlong battle with lung cancer.
Born Lin-Lin Liu in Taipei, Taiwan, on October 15, 1947, she married her partner of 47 years, Ching-Jygh (CJ) Chen, on December 31, 1972, and together they raised three children. Immigrating to the U.S. in 1976, Lin and her family lived in Chicago, IL., and then Jackson, MS, before moving to San Jose, CA, in 2018. A top student and early female graduate of National Taiwan University, Lin was trained as an ophthalmologist and practiced in Taiwan before becoming a clinical researcher of ophthalmological disease at the University of Mississippi.
First and foremost, however, Lin was the anchor of her family, caring for her parents and supporting her husband and children through thick and thin. In the latter, she instilled her love of family, high standards, and a lifelong appreciation for music.
Lin is survived by her parents, Sou-Ting Liu and Chin-Zu Lin of Taichung, Taiwan; her husband Ching-Jygh Chen; her children and their spouses; Alice Chen-Plotkin (Joshua Plotkin), Grace Chen Yu (Chen Yu); and Royce Chen (Elaine Shen Chen). She is also survived by 7 beloved grandchildren: Linus and Phoebe Chen-Plotkin; Koby, Oscar, and Iris Yu; and Juno and Orion Chen.
Lin lived a life of quiet good works and selflessness. She will be remembered for her personal elegance, her intelligence, and her unfailing kindness and consideration of others.
A celebration of her life memorial service was held on October 26, 2019 at Hakone Estate and Gardens, Saratoga, CA.
Family is requesting donations to the Lung Cancer Research Fund https://donate.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app30037a6961.donation=form1&df=6961&mfc_pref=T&NONCE_TOKEN=e97BEEDBAD7DOD891E70A28A33C7C19 or the Velocity Program https://www.velocityride.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.Participant&participantID=2948#donate
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019