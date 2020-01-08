Services
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
(601) 924-9308
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Blanton Ray


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Blanton Ray Obituary
Linda Blanton Ray

Clinton - Linda Blanton Ray, 77, went home to be with the Lord and join her beloved husband on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in Ridgeland, MS.

Linda was born on April 17, 1942, in Kosciusko, MS. Kosciusko was also where she met and wed her childhood sweetheart, Tommy G. Ray, to whom she remained a devoted loving wife for 56 years. They settled in Clinton, MS over fifty years ago, and she remained there until her death.

Mrs. Ray devoted many years to being a stay-at-home mom and volunteered for many of those years with Clinton Public Schools as well as Morrison Heights Baptist Church. She spent her working career as a Realtor in Clinton, MS for over twenty years until her retirement in 2009.

Linda was the proud mother of one son, Steven Kerry Ray, and mother-in-law to Kerry's wife, Stefanie. Mrs. Ray's grandchildren, Madison and Brooks, were truly the delight of her life. She loved good food and sharing conversation, lived each day without compromise, and had a personality that could light up a room. She was a woman of both strength and character, a loving wife, a wonderful mother, a doting grandmother, and a devoted friend to so many by whom she will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Ray leaves behind many lifelong friends, wonderfully caring neighbors, and a family by whom her loss will be keenly felt.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12 pm with a service following at 1 pm at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -