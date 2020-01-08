|
Linda Blanton Ray
Clinton - Linda Blanton Ray, 77, went home to be with the Lord and join her beloved husband on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in Ridgeland, MS.
Linda was born on April 17, 1942, in Kosciusko, MS. Kosciusko was also where she met and wed her childhood sweetheart, Tommy G. Ray, to whom she remained a devoted loving wife for 56 years. They settled in Clinton, MS over fifty years ago, and she remained there until her death.
Mrs. Ray devoted many years to being a stay-at-home mom and volunteered for many of those years with Clinton Public Schools as well as Morrison Heights Baptist Church. She spent her working career as a Realtor in Clinton, MS for over twenty years until her retirement in 2009.
Linda was the proud mother of one son, Steven Kerry Ray, and mother-in-law to Kerry's wife, Stefanie. Mrs. Ray's grandchildren, Madison and Brooks, were truly the delight of her life. She loved good food and sharing conversation, lived each day without compromise, and had a personality that could light up a room. She was a woman of both strength and character, a loving wife, a wonderful mother, a doting grandmother, and a devoted friend to so many by whom she will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Ray leaves behind many lifelong friends, wonderfully caring neighbors, and a family by whom her loss will be keenly felt.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12 pm with a service following at 1 pm at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020