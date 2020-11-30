Linda Bowman SmithBrandon, MS - Linda Bowman Smith, 70, passed away Sun. Nov. 29, 2020 at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS is handling arrangements.Mrs. Smith was born in Biloxi, MS on Aug. 28, 1950 to the late Otto R. Bowman and Dorothy Easley Bowman.She is survived by her husband, John W. Smith; daughter, Terri Smith Ashley (Nathan); grandchild, Isabella Ashley; brother, Richard Bowman and a niece, Melissa Pendleton. Mrs. Smith is also preceded in death by a brother, Marcus Bowman.