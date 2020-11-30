1/
Linda Bowman Smith
1950 - 2020
Linda Bowman Smith

Brandon, MS - Linda Bowman Smith, 70, passed away Sun. Nov. 29, 2020 at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Smith was born in Biloxi, MS on Aug. 28, 1950 to the late Otto R. Bowman and Dorothy Easley Bowman.

She is survived by her husband, John W. Smith; daughter, Terri Smith Ashley (Nathan); grandchild, Isabella Ashley; brother, Richard Bowman and a niece, Melissa Pendleton. Mrs. Smith is also preceded in death by a brother, Marcus Bowman.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
