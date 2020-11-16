1/1
Linda Burks
Linda Burks

Pearl - Linda S. Burks, 80 passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be held Monday, November 16 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Lakewood Memorial Parks Funeral Home in Jackson, MS. Funeral services will be in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday at 1:00 PM, with a committal service to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Mrs. Burks was born on March 8, 1940 in West Helena, Arkansas. She lived most of her life in Meridian and Jackson Mississippi where she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother; and friend to many. She held a number of jobs, most often in office work doing bookkeeping, payroll and other office tasks. Mrs. Burks was a long time member of the Jackson Seventh-Day Adventist Church. In recent years she was bookkeeper, receptionist and co-owner of Salon LeFluer beauty salon in Jackson.

Mrs. Burks is preceded in death by her parents, Frederick Orville Reidenbaugh and Gwendolyn Fergeson Reidenbaugh; daughter, Jena Ann Berrong; and sister, Shirley Ann Slaughter.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Clinton Odell Burks; sons, Michael Odell Burks; James Clinton Burks (Kathy); brother, Robert Reidenbaugh (LaRee); six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Her incredible love for family along with an exceptional gift of hospitality and extraordinary cooking skills deeply endeared "Mama Linda" to countless numbers of people.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for the online guestbook.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
6019222123
