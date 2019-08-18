|
|
Linda Douglas
Edwards - Linda Douglas passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Jackson, MS. She was born in Mobile, Alabama to the late James Cleveland Hayes and Frances Kelly Hayes in 1945.
Linda loved to crochet and spend time with her family. She was a member of United Methodist Church of Utica. She is preceded in death by her sister, Rita Hayes and Cathleen Hayes. She is survived by her husband, Aubrey Douglas, Sr.; children, Audrey (Tommy) Phillips, Stacy Summerlin, Ray (Robin) Douglas, Jr.; grandchildren, Carrie Phillips, Samantha Van Meter, Bryce Summerlin, Justin Summerlin, Sybil Summerlin, Hannah Douglas, Aubrey Douglas, III; great-grandchildren, Adaline Van Meter, Clayton Thomas Van Meter, one on the way,Joseph Shawn McDaniel; brothers, James Hayes and Anthony Hayes and sister, Anita Moulds.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 18, 2019