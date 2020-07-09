1/
Linda Faye Thornton
1945 - 2020
Linda Faye Thornton

Canton - Linda Faye Brasher Thornton, 74, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Graveside services will be 10:30 am on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mrs. Thornton was a retired supervisor for Milwaukee Tool Company.

Survivors include: son, Bobby Thornton (Michelle) of Madison; brother, Tallie John Brasher, Jr. of Madison; sister, Glinda Maye Brasher of Clinton; and grandchildren, Trishten Paige Thornton, Anna Marie Halbert, Jacob Alexzander Thornton, Zoe Grace Thornton, Eric Rylan Thornton, and Brody James Thornton.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
