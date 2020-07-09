Linda Faye Thornton
Canton - Linda Faye Brasher Thornton, 74, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Graveside services will be 10:30 am on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Thornton was a retired supervisor for Milwaukee Tool Company.
Survivors include: son, Bobby Thornton (Michelle) of Madison; brother, Tallie John Brasher, Jr. of Madison; sister, Glinda Maye Brasher of Clinton; and grandchildren, Trishten Paige Thornton, Anna Marie Halbert, Jacob Alexzander Thornton, Zoe Grace Thornton, Eric Rylan Thornton, and Brody James Thornton.
.