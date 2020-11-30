1/
Linda Gail Wilson
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Gail Wilson

Madison - Linda Gail Cardwell Wilson (Gail), 80, passed away November 29, 2020 at Hospice Ministries. Graveside service will be 11am Wednesday at Hopewell Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Wilson was born on April 11, 1940, at Fort Benning Georgia to A.B. Cardwell Sr. and Eva Tadlock Cardwell.

As a military family they lived many places including Japan and Alaska, but her home was in Crystal Springs, Mississippi.

Gail married after high school and had 4 children (Chuck, Cheryl, Anne and Brenda). Gail became a registered nurse specializing in pediatrics. In 1975, Gail married Emmitt Edward Wilson, who also had 4 children (Michael, Tina, Annette and Eric). Their combined families made a lively household. In May, 2020 they celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.

Gail was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was well-known for never meeting a stranger and letting her family and friends know how much they were loved.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents, A.B. and Eva Cardwell Sr., her brother A.B. Cardwell, Jr., her daughter Lora Anne Rush and her grandson Asher Tuck Katz.

She is survived by her husband, Ed Wilson, her children Chuck Ainsworth (Betty), Cheryl Katz (Howard), Tina Gardner, Brenda Kirkland (Louis), Annette Loper (Tim), Michael Wilson (Katie), Eric Wilson (Lisa), 21 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and her best friend, Lucille Barwick.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Clarion Ledger

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved