Linda Gail WilsonMadison - Linda Gail Cardwell Wilson (Gail), 80, passed away November 29, 2020 at Hospice Ministries. Graveside service will be 11am Wednesday at Hopewell Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.Mrs. Wilson was born on April 11, 1940, at Fort Benning Georgia to A.B. Cardwell Sr. and Eva Tadlock Cardwell.As a military family they lived many places including Japan and Alaska, but her home was in Crystal Springs, Mississippi.Gail married after high school and had 4 children (Chuck, Cheryl, Anne and Brenda). Gail became a registered nurse specializing in pediatrics. In 1975, Gail married Emmitt Edward Wilson, who also had 4 children (Michael, Tina, Annette and Eric). Their combined families made a lively household. In May, 2020 they celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.Gail was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was well-known for never meeting a stranger and letting her family and friends know how much they were loved.Gail was preceded in death by her parents, A.B. and Eva Cardwell Sr., her brother A.B. Cardwell, Jr., her daughter Lora Anne Rush and her grandson Asher Tuck Katz.She is survived by her husband, Ed Wilson, her children Chuck Ainsworth (Betty), Cheryl Katz (Howard), Tina Gardner, Brenda Kirkland (Louis), Annette Loper (Tim), Michael Wilson (Katie), Eric Wilson (Lisa), 21 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and her best friend, Lucille Barwick.