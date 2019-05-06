Services
Stringer Family Funeral Homes
26141 Highway 27
Crystal Springs, MS 39059
(601) 892-1521
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stringer Family Funeral Homes
26141 Highway 27
Crystal Springs, MS 39059
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stringer Family Funeral Homes
26141 Highway 27
Crystal Springs, MS 39059
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Stringer Family Funeral Homes
26141 Highway 27
Crystal Springs, MS 39059
Linda Hall Obituary
Linda Hall

Crystal Springs - Margaret Linda Hall, 78, passed away Sunday, May 05, 2019 at her home in Crystal Springs. Visitation will be Monday from 5pm-7pm and Tuesday from 10am-11am at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Tuesday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery.

She leaves behind her loving husband, H. Graham Hall; daughters, Yvonne Thigpen and Kelley Hall; grandsons, Blake K. Thigpen and Jacob G. Thigpen (Janie); great grandchildren, Abel, Trinity, Kayden, Macie and Malie.

Linda was a Navy wife and traveled with Graham until they retired back to Crystal Springs in 1979. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 6, 2019
