Linda Higginbotham Brookhart
Macon - Linda Higginbotham Brookhart, 78, of Macon, MS passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Elderly Care Center in Macon, MS. A graveside service was held Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Mashulaville Cemetery near Macon, MS with Bro. Steve Galloway officiating. Memorials may be made to the , 1380 Livingston Lane, Jackson, MS 39213 or online @www.cancer.org. or ST. Jude Children Research, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online @ ww.stjude.org. Cockrell Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Linda is survived by six siblings: Travis Higginbotham (Gary Lois), Leon Higginbotham (Coleene) Nita Royal (Mike), Janice Windham (Phil), Yvonne Barge (David) and Randy Higginbotham (Mona). There are six nieces and nephews, as well as, nine great nieces and nephews to mourn her loss.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020