Linda Jean Hardy Brown
- - On Saturday morning, April 20, 2019, she heard the voice of Jesus say, "Linda, come unto me and rest."
Linda Jean Hardy Brown returned to her heavenly home after a valiant battle with a long-term illness. At her side, as she transitioned was her loving son.
Linda was born on November 19, 1950, to Mr. Frank Hardy and Mrs. Ira Collier Hardy. She was the youngest of seven siblings.
She gave her life to the Lord at an early age. She became a member of Mountain Ridge United Methodist Church where she served as an usher during her youth. As an adult, she joined the United Methodist Women organization. Linda was a committed member and loved listening to the Mountain Ridge Male Choir and the gospel group, Divine Inspiration, sing. Her favorite hymn was "Amazing Grace".
Linda received her early education at Kone Spring Elementary in Rankin County. She graduated in 1968 from Carter High School as salutatorian. In 1972, she graduated from Jackson State University with a bachelor's degree in English.
After graduation, she worked at University Medical Center as a unit secretary. While there she met her best friend, Elodia Bradley and her future husband, Joseph (Joe) P. Brown.
Joseph and Linda were united in holy matrimony on July 20, 1973. From this union, three beautiful children were born: Joseph (Jojo), Jennifer (Jenny) and Mattie (Mimi).
After marriage, Linda obtained a position teaching a senior English class. Unfortunately, she was not able to follow in the footsteps of her mother and sisters as classroom teachers. By the end of the first week, the students had her crying. She called Joe to pick her up and never looked back.
She began work as an ER clerk at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, MS in April of 1977. Linda eventually decided to pursue her early ambition of becoming a nurse. She attended Hinds Junior College in Raymond and earned an associate's degree in nursing. She received her initial nursing license from the Mississippi Board of Nursing in 1986. Becoming a nurse was her proudest career accomplishment. Linda went on to serve the community as a registered nurse at Baptist Medical Center for 26 years, retiring in April of 2012.
During her free time, Linda took pleasure in fishing, growing plants and reading. She loved shopping and having lunch with family and friends. Being with her children, family and friends always brought a smile to her face. She was especially proud of all the holiday meals and celebrations shared with her loved ones.
As her illness progressed, she also enjoyed reading her daily devotionals, watching television, spending time on Facebook, playing HQ with her daughter and receiving visitations from close family members and friends.
Preceding her in death were: her daughter, Mattie Melinda Brown; parents, Frank and Ira Hardy; sisters, Fannie L. Williams and Mary Catherine Stubbs Mayers; brothers, William Hardy, Marion Lee Hardy and Wardell Hardy; mother-in-law, Joella Robinson, and grandmother-in-law, Mattie Bennett.
Linda leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Joseph P. Brown, Sr. of Jackson, MS; son, Joseph P. Brown, Jr. of Pearl, MS; daughter, Jennifer Elise Brown Harley (Wayne) of Shreveport, LA; step-grandson Wayne Harley, III of Shreveport, LA; sister, Deloris Gray of Memphis, TN; brother, Frank Hardy, Jr. (Gene) of Jackson, MS; sisters-in-law, Denise Brown of Petal, MS and Charlene Hardy of Pelahatchie, MS; brother-in-law, Jerome Brown (Lenora) of Jackson, MS and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
