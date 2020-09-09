Linda Malone Hill Langele
Brandon - The family of Linda Malone Hill Langele would like to announce her passing on September 6th, 2020.
She is remembered by her son, Taylor Langele; her sisters, Dianne Malone O'Connor and Leah Malone Harris; her brothers, Mike and Milton Malone; and her mother, Sammie Malone Turner.
Linda's favorite memories were of the summers spent in Belzoni, MS visiting her grandparents from whom she soaked up every kind word and southern comfort recipe. She was happiest with sand between her toes. She loved owls, hummingbirds, and anything hot-pink. Her favorite flower was the white hydrangea growing to excessive heights beside her home in Brandon, MS.
Linda was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico in May 1955 but lived in and around Jackson, Mississippi most of her life. She attended Emma Green Elementary School for primary education and Council Manhattan High School for secondary. She completed a bachelors of science at Mississippi State University in microbiology and chemistry. She never returned to that discipline. Her first job post-graduation was at the Department of Rehab Services where she spent 25 years. She worked as a Case Analyst for Social Security Disability services and was known for her efficiency and passion for her work. She took great joy in being a stepping stone for those with severe limitations to get the help they needed and rightfully deserved. Her last vocation was Operating Supervisor and Non-Attorney Representative of SSDI claims at Schwartz and Associates. Linda was fiercely independent, taking pride in being able to provide for herself and her only child through however many professions or long hours. She was a dedicated mother to her son whom she loved.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lackey Convalescence Home in Forest, Mississippi for the care and compassion they provided in Linda's final years.
Graveside services will be held at Belzoni City Cemetery on September 10th at 1pm.
