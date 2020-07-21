1/1
Linda Pennebaker Walsh
1953 - 2020
Linda Pennebaker Walsh

Clinton - Mrs. Linda "Linda Lou" Pennebaker Walsh, 66 years of age, passed on Monday, July 20, 2020, with family by her side at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Linda was born on July 31, 1953, in Vicksburg, MS to the late Carey and Christine Pennebaker. Linda was a graduate of Raymond High School and attended Mississippi College.

Linda married Louis J Walsh, Sr. in December 1971 and five children were born from this union. Her interests included swimming, gardening, and coaching various sports. She loved to go to the beach and mine for gemstones.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents Carey and Christine Pennebaker. She is survived by her sister, Karen P. Mason (Dennis). Linda's life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Laura E. Walsh, Louis J. Walsh, Jr. (Renee), Leslie E. Lee, Lisa W. Barefoot (Alex), and Lacey W. Davidson. Also by her 11 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 22, 2020, at Morrison Heights Church in Clinton, MS, from 5 PM - 7PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the UMMC Fund. (umc.edu/Office_of_Development/give_now.html)




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Morrison Heights Church
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
6019249308
July 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
