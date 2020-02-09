Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
79 West Park Street
Louisville, MS
1931 - 2020
Louisville - Mrs. Linda Pierce Dallis Ragsdale Runnels died on February 9, 2020 in Ridgeland, MS. She was 98 at the time of her death. Born in Neshoba County on July 26, 1921, she was the only child of Pierce Butler and Mary Lillian Lavada McAlilly Dallis. She is a graduate of Louisville High School, Mississippi University for Women, and Mississippi State University. She taught at the Redwater and Bogue Chitto Schools. Linda is predecessed by her parents, her first husband Eugene Ragsdale, their son Kennon Ragsdale Runnels, and her second husband, Claude Runnels.

She is survived by two daughters, Alexa Annette Runnels Ketchum (Danny) of Madison, MS and Linda Roselin Runnels (Judy Nablo) of Beavercreek, OH and two grandsons, James Boyce Ketchum (Michelle Toner) of Franklin, TN and John Dallis Ketchum (Christy Phillips) of Jackson, MS. She is survived by six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, February 10th, from 2-3 p.m. at Porter Funeral Home, 79 West Park Street, Louisville, MS.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to COMPASSUS Hospice, 3010 Lakeland Cove, Suite Z-1, Flowood, MS 39232.

To sign the guestbook, please go to www.porterfuneralhome.net.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
