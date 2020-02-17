|
Linda Scott Montgomery
Madison - Linda Scott Montgomery, age 70, was called home to her Lord and Savior on February 16, 2020. She was born on August 16, 1949 to Chester Eugene Scott and Mary Elizabeth Scott in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. She resided in Madison, MS for the last 35 years. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson. Linda was a graduate of Callaway High School and the University of Southern Mississippi.
Linda is survived by her children Grant Scott Montgomery (Lindsey) of Canton, MS, Elizabeth Montgomery Evans (Fiance-Scott Coats); Brother, Chester E. "Buddy" Scott Jr.; Grandchildren, Logan Evans, Tucker George Evans, and Sloane Scott Montgomery.
Visitation will be held at Natchez Trace Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 4:00pm - 6:00pm. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00am at the Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts and donations may be made to Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland at 450 Towne Center Blvd, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 17, 2020