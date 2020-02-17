Services
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Scott Montgomery


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Scott Montgomery Obituary
Linda Scott Montgomery

Madison - Linda Scott Montgomery, age 70, was called home to her Lord and Savior on February 16, 2020. She was born on August 16, 1949 to Chester Eugene Scott and Mary Elizabeth Scott in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. She resided in Madison, MS for the last 35 years. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson. Linda was a graduate of Callaway High School and the University of Southern Mississippi.

Linda is survived by her children Grant Scott Montgomery (Lindsey) of Canton, MS, Elizabeth Montgomery Evans (Fiance-Scott Coats); Brother, Chester E. "Buddy" Scott Jr.; Grandchildren, Logan Evans, Tucker George Evans, and Sloane Scott Montgomery.

Visitation will be held at Natchez Trace Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 4:00pm - 6:00pm. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00am at the Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts and donations may be made to Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland at 450 Towne Center Blvd, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -