Services
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
201 Hinds Blvd
Raymond, MS 39154
(601) 857-5625
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Lollar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Sharon Barr Lollar


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Sharon Barr Lollar Obituary
Linda Sharon Barr Lollar

Raymond - Linda Sharon Barr Lollar, 74, passed away on November 25, 2019 surround by her family. Visitation for Mrs. Lollar will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Raymond from 11:00am to 12:30pm followed by a graveside service in Raymond Cemetery.

Mrs. Lollar was born on August 30, 1945 to Rev. Cedric and Lorraine Barr. She attended New Hope High School in Columbus then went on to receive a Bachelor's degree from The University for Women and a Masters in English from Mississippi College. She spent many years inspiring and educating young minds in Advanced English and was awarded National Teacher of the Year 5 times along with National Who's Who of Teachers 5 times.

Mrs. Lollar is survived by her husband of 55 years Milton Edward Lollar, Jr.; sons Milton Edward Lollar, III and David Scott Lollar (Rebecca); grandchildren Andrea Lollar, Brittany Lollar, Katie Lollar, Joseph Lollar, Rosalie Lollar and Violet Lollar.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -