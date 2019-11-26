|
|
Linda Sharon Barr Lollar
Raymond - Linda Sharon Barr Lollar, 74, passed away on November 25, 2019 surround by her family. Visitation for Mrs. Lollar will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Raymond from 11:00am to 12:30pm followed by a graveside service in Raymond Cemetery.
Mrs. Lollar was born on August 30, 1945 to Rev. Cedric and Lorraine Barr. She attended New Hope High School in Columbus then went on to receive a Bachelor's degree from The University for Women and a Masters in English from Mississippi College. She spent many years inspiring and educating young minds in Advanced English and was awarded National Teacher of the Year 5 times along with National Who's Who of Teachers 5 times.
Mrs. Lollar is survived by her husband of 55 years Milton Edward Lollar, Jr.; sons Milton Edward Lollar, III and David Scott Lollar (Rebecca); grandchildren Andrea Lollar, Brittany Lollar, Katie Lollar, Joseph Lollar, Rosalie Lollar and Violet Lollar.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019