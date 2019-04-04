|
Linda Tabor Howard
Laurel - Linda Tabor Howard, 75, of Laurel, Mississippi passed away on April 2, 2019. She was born in Perry, Georgia, the daughter of Lewis and Laverne (Rammage) Tabor. She was educated in the Houston County school system in Perry and later attended Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, where she obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology with minors in business and Spanish and served as the Associate Dean of Women. Mrs. Howard went on to receive her Master of Education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She also performed doctoral level research at Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana where she also worked as the Assistant Vice-President of Student Affairs. It was also while studying and working at Indiana State University that the then Miss Tabor met her future husband, Billy Wilson Howard, Sr.
She is devotedly remembered and survived by her beloved husband and best friend, Billy, who she has been happily married to for 48 years. She and Billy were blessed in life by her loving children and their families: Billy (Pam) Howard, Jr., Michael (Katye) Howard, and Cyndi (Kyle) McCoy. Mrs. Howard will also be fondly remembered and is survived by her eight, cherished grandchildren and their spouses: Mary Alice (Adam) Thornhill, Leslie Howard, Ellie Howard, Karly McCoy, Will (Mikala) McCoy, Anna Kate Howard, Andrew Howard, and Abby Howard. She was anxiously awaiting the birth of her first great-grandchild Tabor McCoy to be born in August of this year. In addition, she is survived and will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
Mrs. Howard and her husband founded Howard Industries, Inc. in Laurel, Mississippi and together they grew the company into a billion-dollar enterprise, employing more than 4,500 people in Mississippi and building it to become the number one producer of distribution transformers in the United States. In addition to their transformer company, the couple launched their own trucking company, Howard Transportation, Inc., that now operates over 200 tractors and trailers in the USA as a wholly-owned subsidiary. In 1994, they began manufacturing electronic and HID ballasts, eventually expanding this into Howard Lighting. Finally, in 1998, they announced the development of a computer company, which is now a full-service technology company -- Howard Technology Solutions.
Over the years, Mr. and Mrs. Howard received numerous awards, including the 1995 Southern Growth Policies' Governor's Cup, 1997 Mississippi Exporter of the Year, Laurel Junior Auxiliary Humanitarian of the Year, Laurel-Jones County All Civic Award Hall of Fame, Entrepreneur of the Year, Southeastern Region Manufacturing Award, and the Mississippi Business Hall of Fame. In addition, Mrs. Howard was selected as one of the Fifty Leading Business Women of Mississippi by the Mississippi Business Journal and served on the Board of Directors of Mississippi Power Company and Mississippi FutureNet Technology Board.
Billy and Linda have collectively and individually made significant contributions to their area and state. As a team, they originated the local Adopt-A-School Program, established a grant program for all area schools (public and private), co-chaired successful drives to air-condition all city schools and build a high school practice field and weight room. They also funded the upgrading of R. H. Watkins' high school science lab, funded the language lab at a local elementary school, and numerous other educational activities around the area. They co-chaired several local PTA's and sponsored numerous local youth athletic teams and air-conditioned all Jones County high school gyms. They were and continue to be significant contributors to numerous colleges and have instituted a company policy that pays for books and tuition for any employee to obtain BS, MS or other degrees.
Mrs. Howard has also served as an officer and member of the Laurel Little Theatre Board of Directors, Laurel Community Concert Association, Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader, Girl Scout Advisory Board Member, President of local PTA's, treasurer of R. H. Watkins High School Booster Club, and founding member of Laurel Ballet School Guild. She was also the Chairman of the Fund Drive for her alma mater -- Mercer University, an advisor on the Youth Court Board, and a docent for the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Chi Omega Fraternity Alumni Association, and a life member of Junior Auxiliary.
Funeral services will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church on Friday, April 5, 2019, with the visitation from 10:00-11:30 a. m. and the funeral service to follow at 12 p. m. The graveside service will immediately follow at Lake Park Cemetery in Laurel.
Arrangements are being handled by Memory Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. John's Day School or St. John's Episcopal Church in Laurel.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 4, 2019