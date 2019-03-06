Services
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Hitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Varner Hitt


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Varner Hitt Obituary
Linda Varner Hitt

Brandon - Linda Varner Hitt (64), born May 18, 1954 passed away on March 4, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Brandon, MS.

She was the beloved daughter of Charlie Hal Varner (Big Boy) and Marie Varner Canon of Bolton, MS. A devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved God, her family, her country and had the utmost respect for our service men and women.

She is survived by her mother, Marie Varner Canton; sister, Nell Yarborough (David) their son Byron; her son Richard Donald III (Melody) his children Hana and Conner; her daughter Adrienne Donald Jordan (Jason) and their children Addison and Savannah.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to .

For the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved is the power of God.

I Corinthians 1:18
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sebrell Funeral Home
Download Now