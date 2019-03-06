Linda Varner Hitt



Brandon - Linda Varner Hitt (64), born May 18, 1954 passed away on March 4, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Brandon, MS.



She was the beloved daughter of Charlie Hal Varner (Big Boy) and Marie Varner Canon of Bolton, MS. A devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved God, her family, her country and had the utmost respect for our service men and women.



She is survived by her mother, Marie Varner Canton; sister, Nell Yarborough (David) their son Byron; her son Richard Donald III (Melody) his children Hana and Conner; her daughter Adrienne Donald Jordan (Jason) and their children Addison and Savannah.



In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to .



For the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved is the power of God.



I Corinthians 1:18 Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 6, 2019