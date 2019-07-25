|
Lindsay Carter, Jr.
Jackson - Brother Lindsay Carter, Jr. was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 2, 1949. He was the only child born to Reather Carter and Lindsay Carter, Sr.
He graduated from Ohio University in 1971 and received his Master of Business Administration 2 years later from Washington University.
Lindsay was a thirty-six year veteran of the Human Resources field, collecting various achievements and honors over the years. He spent 21 years at South Central Bell followed by 14 years as the Director of Human Resources for Gannett Riverstates Publishing Company. After retirement, he continued to teach graduate level H.R. courses at Belhaven for 8 years.
Most importantly, Lindsay was a child of God. He was a valued member of North Jackson Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and chairman of the budget committee.
Lindsay is preceded in death by his mother, Reather Carter.
He leaves to mourn his loving father, Lindsay, his loving wife, Jeanetta, two loving sons, Brandon and Jason, two loving daughters, Moreyetta and Carmen, three very special grandsons, Cristian, Kevin, and Kameron, his loving sister, Tatanya, three special nieces, Brigitta, Keva, and Raven, and a host of extended family and friends.
He wants us all to rejoice! For he has gone to be with our Lord!
His change has come!
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 1:00PM at North Jackson Baptist Church, located at 6215 Hanging Moss Road, Jackson, MS 39206.
Services entrusted to People's Undertaking Company of Canton, MS. 601-859-4323.
Published in Clarion Ledger from July 25 to July 26, 2019