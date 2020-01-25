|
|
Linn Hart
Canton - Mr. BEN 'LINN' HART passed away at his home Friday Jan 24th, [email protected] the age of 84 from a battle with bile duct cancer. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Gayle Hart Noble and (John Charles); granddaughter Amy Lee Warwick; great granddaughter Aslyn Straus and great grandson Cruz Warwick;stepdaughters Donna Martin, Terri Hargrove & Lynn Thompson. Other survivors include cousins, who were more like brothers and sisters to him.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Pace Hart in 2018. Parents Gordon W. Hart and Maude Ethel, numerous Aunts and Uncles and his beloved dog, Tinker.
Born in Canton, MS February 4th, 1935. He graduated from Canton High School and Univ of Southern MS. After graduating from college, Linn held various jobs including Secretary of the Southern Section of the Air Pollution Control Association of MS;, MS Health Dept & MS Dept of Corrections both in Canton, MS. He also helped his father, Gordon, farm and before retiring, owned the Canton Bingo.
He was a lifelong member of the Sons of the Confederacy, Sons of the American Revolution and the Elks club of Canton, active until his health problems kept him from attending. Linn loved dancing, listening to music, going to gun range and spending time w/friends and family. He was a great storyteller and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Services will be held Wednesday @ 2pm @ the Breeland Funeral Home Chapel, followed by burial in the Canton cemetery, visitation will be held Tuesday from 5-7 pm also at Breeland Funeral Home. Special thanks to my dad's caregivers, Tammie Dortch, Jerry Brown and especially Evelyn Brown who took care of my dad and the last few months of his wife, Dot's life. Also thanks to Dr. Joe Terry for his medical care.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020