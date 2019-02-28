|
|
Lizzie Vernel Erves
Atlanta, GA - Funeral Services for Mrs. Lizzie Vernel Erves will be 11am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. John M.B. Church in Utica, MS with a visitation being held Friday, March 1, 2019 at C J Williams Mortuary Services in Vicksburg, MS from 5PM-7PM. Interment will follow at Mt. Pisgah Church.
At a young age, she united with Mount Zion CME which later became New Faith Independent Church.
After moving to Georgia, she united with Beulah M.B. Church, in Decatur, GA. She was a 1968 graduate of Utica Junior College & AMP High School where she met her future husband Alonzo Erves.
She enrolled in Jackson State University in August 1968 and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in May 1972 and she furthered her studies at Georgia State University and completed a Masters of Education degree.
Mrs. Erves is survived by her husband of 46 years, Alonzo Erves; daughter Joselyn Trinnette Erves; brothers Percy Caston - Maywood, IL; Fulton Caston (Artrie) - Raymond, MS; Matthew Caston (Joyce) - Chicago, IL; Felix Caston - Dallas, TX; Edgar Young (Gladys) - Clinton, MS and sister Mary Morris - Utica.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 28, 2019