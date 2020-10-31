Lloyd "Bob" Allen Abney
Byram - Lloyd "Bob" Abney, 85, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Lakewood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 3:00 PM with visitation one hour prior.
Mr. Abney was born on July 9, 1935 to the late Harvey and Elsie Irene Abney. After 30 years of service, he retired as a supervisor for the City of Jackson in 1991. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing and riding his Harley-Davidson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers and 2 sisters.
Mr. Abney is survived by his wife, Genevieve Abney; sons, Tommy Abney and Lloyd Allen Abney, Jr. (Margaret); sister, Ruth Ratcliff, 2 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
