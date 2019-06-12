Lloyd G. Spivey, Jr.



Canton - Lloyd Gilmer Spivey, Jr., known affectionally to his friends as Sonny, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019 at his home in Canton, Mississippi. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Smith "Ebbie" Spivey, and his children; Lloyd Gilmer Spivey, III (Ashley), Daniel Starr Spivey (Alison), Katherine Spivey Sabourin (Jim), and John Miller Spivey (Olga). Lloyd is also survived by 13 grandchildren, while his grandson, Miller, greeted him at Heaven's door.



Lloyd was born on March 22, 1935 in Canton, Mississippi, the baby boy of Lloyd and Ruth Spivey. He is preceded in death by two loving sisters, Tootsie (Thames) and Ruthie (Duncan). After attending Canton public schools through 9th grade, he left for Sewanee Military Academy and graduated in 1953. Lloyd then entered the University of Mississippi that same year under a Naval ROTC scholarship. In his senior year he caught the eye of a young Kappa Gamma freshman from Memphis named Ebbie. After graduating from Ole Miss in 1957 Lloyd received his commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps and was stationed in Quantico, Virginia. Ebbie, in the meantime, took a job as a flight attendant for Braniff Airlines. After chasing him through the skies on Braniff jets for three years, she finally got her man. Lloyd and Ebbie were married on May 30, 1959 and started their first home on the base in Quantico.



At the end of his military commitment Lloyd returned to Ole Miss to complete Law School, and in 1963 moved back home to Canton to practice law in his father's firm; Ray, Spivey & Cain. Lloyd eventually started his own firm focusing primarily on oil and gas opportunities throughout the Southeast. In 1996, Lloyd and his son, Danny, joined forces to form the Spivey & Spivey Law Firm, which Lloyd engaged in until his death.



In addition to his oil and gas and legal work, Lloyd founded two other entrepreneurial ventures. Diamond Energy Corporation focused on oil exploration, mineral leases, and other petroleum-based ventures, while Rainbow Development amassed an expansive real estate portfolio consisting of both commercial and agricultural properties.



Lloyd was a life-long member of Grace Episcopal Church Canton. He was also a faithful member of the Rotary Club and a daily coffee club where he and his closest friends gathered. Lloyd committed significant time and energy to the Boy Scouts of America where he received the Silver Beaver Award given to those who have made an impact on the lives of youth through scouting. In his professional life there were three influential women who Lloyd relied on to organize his business and keep his office running; Abbie Gober, Imogene Levy, and most recently Raleigh Johnson.



Lloyd enjoyed hunting, especially with his children, and traveling the world with his beloved Ebbie who always "kept him on his toes." He also loved Ole Miss and Oxford, where he and Ebbie kept a place to enjoy Ole Miss athletic events. But his eyes beamed brightest when he was gathered with his family, especially at Tithelo. He loved walking along the lake or gazing across a field with his children and grandchildren at his side.



Lloyd Spivey was a gentleman's gentleman. He was known for his kindness, dignity, and honesty. His children never heard him utter a crude word. Even more, they were witnesses to a loving marriage that spanned more than 60 years. To the end Lloyd doted on Ebbie and vowed to never leave her side this side of Heaven.



Visitation will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 238 E Center St, Canton, Mississippi on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 between 5:00 - 7:00 PM. An additional visitation will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, 161 E Peace St, Canton, Mississippi on Thursday, June 13, 2019 between 10:00 - 10:45 AM, with a memorial service to follow at Grace Church at 11:00 AM. A brief interment will be held at the Canton Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, Lloyd requested that donations be made to Duncan M. Gray Camp and Conference Center, 1530 Way Rd, Canton, Mississippi 39046. Published in Clarion Ledger on June 12, 2019