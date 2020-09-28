1/
Lloyd G. Wilder Sr.
1926 - 2020
Lloyd G. Wilder, Sr.

Camden - Lloyd Glynn Wilder, 94, a lifelong farmer, died on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at

Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

He was born February 9, 1926, and had been married for 66 years to Patty Laverne Vaughn, formerly of Thomastown, Mississippi. They were married on January 30, 1952.

He is survived by his children, which include his oldest son, Lloyd Glynn Wilder, Jr. of Semmes, AL, and his wife, Melinda Boykin Wilder; a daughter, Patty Vaughn Wilder Roberts of Carthage, MS; and his youngest son, Michael Barfield Wilder and his wife, Cassandra (Sandy) Dean Wilder, of Camden, MS. His grandchildren are Brandy Boykin Miller (Dewayne), Michael Anthony Wilder (Sarah), Sampson Barfield Wilder, Deanna Nicole Wilder, and Patty Marie Wilder. He has one great grandchild, Christian Michael Wilder. He is also survived by one nephew, William (Bill) Nunnery (Margaret) of Magnolia, MS, and one niece, Marie Nunnery Coleman (Charles) of Moss Bluff, LA.

Mr. Wilder had lost his parents and all three of his siblings who predeceased him. His father was Sampson Barfield Wilder, and his mother was Maggie Moore Wilder, both of Camden, MS. His siblings included two brothers, 1st LT. William (Billy) Moore Wilder, killed-in-action October 2, 1944, and Samuel (Sam) Barfield Wilder, of Brandon, MS. He had one sister Margaret Wilder Nunnery of Magnolia, MS.

Mr. Wilder was a member of the Madison County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, and he had formerly served in numerous farm and community organizations throughout his life.

He was a member of Wiggins Baptist Church, Carthage, and his long life is a testimony of how he had faithfully served his Lord and Savior as a devoted husband and father.

Visitation will be held at Breeland Funeral Home in Canton on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00PM. Visitation will resume at 12:00 PM Friday, October 2, 2020 until the 1:00 PM chapel service. Graveside services will follow at Forest Grove Presbyterian Church.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
