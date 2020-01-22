|
Lloyd Madison Montgomery, Jr.
Mendenhall - Lloyd Madison Montgomery, Jr., 88, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Simpson General Hospital. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Sebrell Funeral Home with burial following in Jessamine Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Lloyd was born on August 4, 1931 in Jackson the son of the late, Lloyd Madison Montgomery, Sr. and Eulala Renick Montgomery. He attended Jackson Public Schools, Millsaps College, Ole Miss and the Jackson School of Law. Lloyd was employed by the City of Jackson for 39 years having worked in various departments of city government including: Traffic, Building and Permit, Planning and Zoning, Legal Department and Redevelopment Authority. Lloyd retired from the City of Jackson in 1993. He met and married Mary Nutt Montgomery, they were childhood sweethearts and were married for 43 years. She preceded him in death in December 1992. He was a former member of Woodland Hills Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher, Building and Grounds Chairman, Church Property Coordinator, Security committee and Deacon.
Lloyd served throughout his life in many capacities. Lloyd was an FBI Agent, an officer with JPD and he worked as a storm chaser for EOC
Lloyd was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. In his retirement, he worked as valued member of the church staff assisting in facilities management.
He is survived by his loving wife of 23years Stella Montgomery of Mendenhall; his children, Lloyd Madison "Montie" Montgomery, III (Donna) of Naples, FL; Nancy Williams (Kim) of Brandon; Lala Murphy (Tony) of Brandon; Marian DeLaughter (Larry) Natchez; Laura Kathryn Lundstrom, Brandon; Lee M. Montgomery (Sharon) Jackson; Kandi Watts (Jerimey) of Brandon; Mitch Ross (Michelle) of Wesson; Jennifer Townsend (Jason) of Mendenhall; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Sallye Montgomery Wilcox of Madison.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Flowood Baptist Church in Flowood, MS or Rials Creek Methodist Church in Mendenhall.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020